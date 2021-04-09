I believe I’m very qualified to recommend a man running for Mount Airy Town Council — Steve Domotor. I worked directly with Steve on an essential town project and can personally attest to his effective leadership and love of this town.
Steve may not be as well-known as other candidates, but he nevertheless has been a tangible asset who has worked behind the scenes on many very valuable town projects. He does not seek the limelight; he just puts his head down and goes to work.
My recommendation of Steve Domotor is based on the countless hours he spent on the town’s Growth and Development Task Force to produce the 2020 Mount Airy Community Survey. Steve was the catalyst who used his extensive government management experience to methodically organize and execute the survey. His executive skills and guidance provoked thought and action among all task force members. He sought information on the most important issues the town is facing. The techniques he used in this survey will serve as a template for debating and deliberating many future town decisions.
In this survey, the citizens clearly spoke their wishes for our town. Their survey answers should not be spun to implement a different agenda. Steve is currently the only town council candidate running who pledges, if elected, to ensure their wishes are the basis for town decisions.
Steve’s candidate profile summarizes his above and beyond accomplishments during 34 years of civil and public service. Steve will add another level of critical thinking to our town.
Steve will be a strong asset for Mount Airy on the town council. Please vote for him on May 3.
