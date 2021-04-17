We have known Steve Domotor for over 20 years. Our kids grew up together. Our families still gather in summer around the grill for backyard barbecues, allowing us the opportunity to really know Steve. We are confident that he will do an outstanding job serving on the Town Council as we move forward, embracing what makes Mount Airy special — that small-town feel and the incredible community spirit.
Vote for Steve Domotor because he is a proven leader. He served over 10 years in scouting and recently engaged his analytical expertise for our town’s Growth and Development Task Force. Vote for Steve Domotor because of his excellent professional skills — his civil service experience for 34 years — first at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, then at the U.S. Department of Energy and most recently with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Vote for Steve Domotor not just for what he has accomplished, but for who he is — a man of integrity and honesty, a great neighbor and friend who has a heart for our community. Somebody who really listens and cares about people, someone who has the necessary skills to successfully serve Mount Airy on our Town Council. Vote for Steve Domotor on May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.