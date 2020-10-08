Donald Trump is attempting to delegitimize this election so he can stay in power. We have never had problems with voting fraud in this country, yet he has tried to stir up doubt and mistrust in the process ever since he got in office by a narrow margin.
He even threw a wrench in the U.S. Postal Service so he could say they can’t handle the load, which they clearly can if they’re given the opportunity and proper tools.
This is not about Republicans versus Democrats.
This is about Trump versus common sense and decency and the future of this great nation.
Don’t think it can’t happen here because it is happening here unless we vote him out.
If you want to have the opportunity to vote again in four years, vote now.
Steve Hough
Frederick
(7) comments
Thank you. Democracy is on the line and faciscm is trying its hardest to establish itself and take over the US. Too bad that many of the Republican cultists are ok with that as long as they are the ones that it rushes to power.
Almost 250 Benghazis yesterday.
if you can stand in line to buy a stupid chicken sandwich then you can make an effort to vote in person
@Reader1954
You can vote, but you shouldn't have to vote in person. We have had procedures in place that have worked for the military, remote areas and a civil war. They have never come into question until Republicans thought it disadvantaged them.
This LTE writer is high on The Party’s and MSMs propaganda.
[thumbup][thumbup]
pdl603, [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][ninja]
