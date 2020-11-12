Our president and his political party claim voter fraud caused him to lose the election. Let us think harder about that.
When you have one finger pointing out, you have three fingers pointing back. Maybe the reason Joe Biden and the Democrats did not meet expectations on Nov. 3 was because of voter fraud by President Trump's supporters. The pre-election polls had Democrats winning by more votes.
By reported news accounts, our minacious, obstreperous president encouraged his followers to fraudulently cast votes. There is substantial evidence of Russian interference with the 2016 election, and the president certainly didn’t discourage it in this election. Think about it, Trump proclaimed Hillary Clinton as a criminal during the 2016 election, but Trump associates are the ones convicted of crimes, not Hillary.
The charge of voter fraud may result in a process called reverse causation, meaning the result is an effect contrary to the original presumption.
I agree with the letter writer; it is Trump's MO to accuse others of what he is guilty of. (Biden was guilty of QPQ in the Ukraine. Hillary was the leader of the Birther Movement. Obama separated immigrant families. Biden mismanaged a virus pandemic. Biden's children have gotten illegal advantages. Biden had unethical business deals in China...) Trump stated that vote counters were corrupted by the power they were given. He was obviously speaking from his own experiences with power.
Republicans don't trust the election???? That's about as hilarious as your idol's statement that masks cause covid 19...
There are significant irregularities in democrat run urban centers. Irregularities should be ferreted out so that all Americans can trust the results. Anything less is un-American.
Please be specific. Name the urban centers and provide me with details of the irregularities. I have an inquiring mind.
According to the signed affidavit of one poll watcher in Wayne County, Michigan, the PA system in the building was "loud" and that made it hard to concentrate on watching ballots being counted.
So there is one specific significant irregularity.
pd: Is that the new republican mantra, "irregularities in democratic run urban centers"??? Why don't you insist in the same purge of the criminals in the white house, especially the mafia wannabe Don, get it???
What is unAmerican, piddlestream, is Donald Trump's conduct, and those slavish individuals in the Senate who can't seem to give up their cowardly silence in support of Trump's lies and his lying enablers. Shameful, dangerous and truly unAmerican. Now it's time for those desperately swallowing the lies such as yourself to put on your big boy pants and admit the POS_POTUS lost...by alot. America has had enough, loser.
