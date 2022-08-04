I was an election judge in Frederick County for the primary elections, and will be again in the general election. We are well-trained in advance, and the primary is excellent on-the-job training. Charles Hubbard left out a crucial fact in his letter proposing voter ID at the polls (Page A9, Monday, Aug. 2 edition of The Frederick News-Post). He wrote: “Someone ... verifies the same info, then goes in to vote under my name. I then come in verifying the same info. What happens?... their record would show I already voted. So, I lose my opportunity to vote?” No, Mr. Hubbard. The election judge undoubtedly told you (or should have) that in that case, you would be given a provisional ballot, which would be verified when all votes were counted at the end of the election. No one is denied the chance to vote. Provisional ballots are verified and counted, and sometimes they can determine the outcome of an election.
