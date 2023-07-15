Regarding the city of Frederick charter committee’s notion to "promote democracy" with term limits:

It seems to me we already have a mechanism to assure term limits and democracy — the vote.

Reader1954

I always say the same thing about limiting terms by voting them out. Unfortunately to many people just vote for the name they recognize instead of researching about what that politician has done during their term. Problem is due the the bias in reporting it is a catch 22 to get true information for a person the make an informed decision so they just use the lazy way of voting for a name they know

mamlukman

Exactly. That's why we need term limits!

