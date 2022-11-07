In the July primary, the people of Maryland picked candidates from each party to compete for our vote on Nov. 8. The contest between party candidates began the day after the primary, and it continues through the general election, when the final whistle blows, and the score is tallied to determine the victors.
Unlike sports contests, political contests have very few rules, and the lack of rules often creates confusion about the competition and the competitors.
However, like sports contests, there is video of past performance (a policy record). We the people of Frederick County (each citizen who votes) get to be the owner, general manager, and coach for our government team, and we get to choose the players who make up that team.
If a player does not execute our game plan, not only do we lose, the spectators (citizens who don’t vote) also lose. The irony is that the spectators still pay for the total cost of government along with us, those who do vote.
The government team’s winning record is determined by how well they serve “we the people,” and not how well we serve the government team.
Frederick County’s government record looks more and more like Montgomery County’s record. More and more losses for “we the people.”
The last eight years, government team members told the owners (voting citizens) that they are running their own political playbook of policies. It’s as if they force every citizen to buy a season ticket (though it won’t get us into the stadium) and then tell us to like it or else.
I am tired of electing people who execute their own playbook of political policies, the ones best for them and not best for the citizens. It’s time to stop listening to the rhetoric of divisiveness and start looking at the video, which is the policy and the results of the policy (like increasing taxes and social engineering in education).
There is good news. “We the people” get to pick new members to be on our government team — those who will execute our fundamentals and our playbook.
There are candidates who have a different attitude about “we the people.”
County Council candidates like Tony Chmelik (at large) and Shelley Aloi (in District 3) have a record of serving the people. They understand that they work for us, and they put our interests and well-being first.
I urge you to vote for them.
