While discussing Jessica Fitzwater, Rick Blatchford makes reference to a video recording that serves as a political ad for the Hough campaign (“Voters should be careful about supporting Fitzwater,” FNP, Oct. 10, 2022). Video recordings are routinely edited by political opponents to take quotes completely out of their context. Unsuspecting folks like Mr. Blatchford are then led down the garden path into wildly inaccurate conclusions.
I should point out — in case Mr. Blatchford or others are further misled — that the “realJessicaFitzwater” website is a fake. Racism and white privilege are concepts not easily encapsulated into sound bites. The sound bite that Mr. Blatchford quotes from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King has been misconstrued to support rather than challenge the ease with which some folks define their neighbors as less worthy of such inalienable rights as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
