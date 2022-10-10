Jessica Fitzwater is hoping to be the next Frederick County executive. That fact should be concerning to all. Voters should very carefully weigh any thoughts of support for her candidacy. Here’s why.
Fitzwater was recorded on video stating, “I have white privilege, and I’m a racist.” She further stated, “Anybody who is a white person in any sort of position of power ... we have white privilege, and we are racist because of the system’s...”
Clearly, Fitzwater can speak for herself and cite her own shortcomings. I would submit, however, that it is imprudent and all too often unfounded when anyone makes accusations against total strangers — attempting to drag them down with herself.
The broad brush with which Fitzwater paints millions of people is totally inappropriate. The simple fact that she uses the broad brush is cause for concern. She has labeled individuals whom she doesn’t know and has never met. Is that the quality of judgement you want in your county executive, or any elected individual?
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s words are still compelling. If we are to judge others, they should not be “judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” One wonders if character enters into Fitzwater’s calculations at all.
Fitzwater’s philosophy flies in the face of reason. The logic of her thought process is elusive — if present at all. Additionally, woke advocates attempt to place guilt upon the shoulders of others unknown to them. Personally, I don’t accept guilt trips or insults imposed by strangers.
Is an individual who labels, and thus divides, people a good fit for any public office?
There are times that it pays to listen when politicians talk. Ms. Fitzwater has handed us unmistakable evidence of her mindset. The voters should listen to her. Her woke beliefs are divisive and evidence of unreasoned and questionable thought processes.
Given Fitzwater’s broad brush, can anyone make the case that she is fair-minded?
Did you notice that Blatchford's quote of Fitzwater stops in the middle of her sentence? Anybody who listens to the full video of her comments (easy to find online) will understand that she was talking about the benefits that all White people have enjoyed (without knowing it) from the way our society has been organized for generations--the banking system, the real estate system, the police and court systems, the health care system and more. All were set up and operated in a context that considered Black people inferior to Whites and, therefore, less deserving. By benefiting from these racist systems, we Whites have been, even if we don't personally make the decisions, participants in a racist system.
Our society has made a lot of progress since the days of segregation, but there is a long way to go to remove the vestiges of that vile practice. That includes the effects this system has had on many Blacks, generation after generation.
Boyce - [thumbup][thumbup][beam]
I didn’t read the LTE but I have first-hand experience at being quote-mined by Rick so I’m not terribly surprised.
In spite of my repeatedly pointing out his error, he never did correct the record.
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/opinion/columns/diversity-trumping-unity/article_472ea8be-f9d8-5e94-8aeb-62cbddafdcd9.html
Boyce - pretty typical of Blatchford's slant on most things. Thanks for your response. My real advice is to be careful of anything Blatchford posts because it is designed to mislead or divert/be devisive.
👍
