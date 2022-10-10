Jessica Fitzwater is hoping to be the next Frederick County executive. That fact should be concerning to all. Voters should very carefully weigh any thoughts of support for her candidacy. Here’s why.

Fitzwater was recorded on video stating, “I have white privilege, and I’m a racist.” She further stated, “Anybody who is a white person in any sort of position of power ... we have white privilege, and we are racist because of the system’s...”

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

Did you notice that Blatchford's quote of Fitzwater stops in the middle of her sentence? Anybody who listens to the full video of her comments (easy to find online) will understand that she was talking about the benefits that all White people have enjoyed (without knowing it) from the way our society has been organized for generations--the banking system, the real estate system, the police and court systems, the health care system and more. All were set up and operated in a context that considered Black people inferior to Whites and, therefore, less deserving. By benefiting from these racist systems, we Whites have been, even if we don't personally make the decisions, participants in a racist system.

Our society has made a lot of progress since the days of segregation, but there is a long way to go to remove the vestiges of that vile practice. That includes the effects this system has had on many Blacks, generation after generation.

gary4books
gary4books

Boyce - [thumbup][thumbup][beam]

public-redux
public-redux

I didn’t read the LTE but I have first-hand experience at being quote-mined by Rick so I’m not terribly surprised.

In spite of my repeatedly pointing out his error, he never did correct the record.

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/opinion/columns/diversity-trumping-unity/article_472ea8be-f9d8-5e94-8aeb-62cbddafdcd9.html

Hayduke2

Boyce - pretty typical of Blatchford's slant on most things. Thanks for your response. My real advice is to be careful of anything Blatchford posts because it is designed to mislead or divert/be devisive.

Fredginrickey

👍

