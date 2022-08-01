Voter ID laws have created a divided issue when you ask election officials. But I ask, “Why not?”
I need a license to drive. I need a license to hunt and fish. We were required to obtain an ID proving we had our vaccine shot and booster. Employers require IDs to enter their building or place of employment. IDs are required to cash a check. So why not have a voter ID with a picture issued by the state or the feds, or at the very least ask for a driver’s license or state-issued ID?
When I go to vote, I am asked to verify my name, address and date of birth. No one even asks to see my voter registration card, or driver’s license, or state ID that you can obtain from the DMV. So, my question to the election judge was: How do you know it’s me? The answer: Because you verified the info I asked of you. So, I continued with: OK, someone comes before you and verifies the same info, then goes in to vote under my name. I then come in verifying the same info. What happens? They stated I would not be able to vote because their record would show I already voted. So, I lose my opportunity to vote?
Now I am in no way attacking the election judges. I believe they do a great service for our community, and I applaud them. This judge is just giving me the answers she was taught to give me. It used to be in this country you could trust the election, but in these times, questions are being raised— legitimate questions that need to be answered. Let’s say the answer was: They would let me vote, I get my vote, but someone has already voted in my name, and it has counted. Suppose this is done throughout the country? Suppose this happens 100, 1,000, or even more times, where these people have voted not only under their name but under another person’s name because they were able to verify those questions?
I have said it many times before that a voter ID should be issued with a picture to everyone registered to vote, not a paper card with your information on it. Or, at the very least, they should ask for a driver’s license or some other form of picture ID. Most people already have a driver’s license, and most states offer the ability to get a state ID through the DMVs. So, you already have a way to verify who the voter is, but no one ever uses it.
If we would need a license to vote then we should absolutely need a license to purchase and own a gun.
