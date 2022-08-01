Voter ID laws have created a divided issue when you ask election officials. But I ask, “Why not?”

I need a license to drive. I need a license to hunt and fish. We were required to obtain an ID proving we had our vaccine shot and booster. Employers require IDs to enter their building or place of employment. IDs are required to cash a check. So why not have a voter ID with a picture issued by the state or the feds, or at the very least ask for a driver’s license or state-issued ID?

knahs25

If we would need a license to vote then we should absolutely need a license to purchase and own a gun.

