In over 30 years of voting, voting in Frederick County in 2020 was by far the easiest and most pleasant voting experience ever.
About six weeks ago, I requested a mail-in ballot via mail. I received it two weeks later in my mailbox. I filled it out on a Saturday, and it took all of 60 seconds to hop in and out of my car and drop it off at my local community collection box. The box was well-lit, secured by a heavy lock and had camera monitoring.
Three days later, I received an email from the Maryland State Board of Elections telling me my ballot had been received the day before.
Excellent! I have no worries that my ballot was lost, compromised or discarded. In fact, I am confident my ballot will be counted on or before Nov. 3.
And, I am confident in the process and I believe everyone's vote in Frederick County will be counted.
So, with rain coming up and potentially long lines at the polling stations, I simply encourage everyone who requested and received a mail-in ballot to just use the collection boxes throughout the county. Your vote counts, your vote gives voice to those that are unable or cannot vote, and you honor our military personnel who have fought for and protected our freedoms — past and present — by voting.
