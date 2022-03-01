Having lived through World War II, the Korean War, the War in Vietnam, many conflicts in the State of Israel, and uprisings in South America and other countries, I have come to same conclusion about any and all confrontations arising because of the need to dominate and destroy: War is hell.
The current conflict initiated by Russian dictator and despicable Vladimir Putin is an example of senseless, outrageous, deleterious efforts to control and seize neighboring territories just for the sake of expansion and to show the world that it can be done.
Although I have despised the word since childhood, I hate war! When, if ever, is war justified? The unprovoked Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 had to be repudiated, and was quickly by President Franklin Roosevelt, but it ended tragically but swiftly by Truman’s decision to use the atomic bomb, an event I hope will never be seen again in my lifetime. The loss of life, the destruction of cities, the mass exodus of innocent victims who must take refuge elsewhere are just a few outcomes of unprovoked violence by countries not only seeking expansion but dominance.
I wonder why some people romanticize conflict and turn their backs on the evils and consequences of unprovoked aggression? And what are we to do to show our support for the victims who are caught in these conflicts? Watching television which puts us closely in touch with the daily destruction and death toll only aggregates our senses because we feel helpless and despairing wondering what would happen if we were the target and how we would survive adversity.
The answer is we must be vocal about unprovoked aggression, and we must pray, each in our own way, for the victims and their ordeals. And above all, we must make certain that we, our children and our children’s children will never experience what is now occurring in the Ukraine.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
Ms. Haber,
Yes war is hell. I doubt many would disagree. Unfortunately the human animal is one of the few that kills for pleasure. An animal that lusts.
.At the end you offered a very reasonable hope and desire. " And above all, we must make certain that we, our children and our children’s children will never experience what is now occurring in the Ukraine."
The answer to how is crucial. Peace through strength. A righteous strength.
One might shudder at righteous strength understandably. But a tempered, well vetted righteous strength. I can think of no better comparative example then blocking those who irrationally say defund the police which create minor wars and misery within communities.
Hand wringing Hamlets or in other terms, weak, indecisive leaders are not good guards of our freedoms and securities
