I am not usually concerned about the health of the democracy in which we live, but recent events of the past two months have caused me to be very wary of where our county is headed.
The vitriolic speech and divisiveness being pandered to is alarming. It is reminding me of my history lessons from high school in the 1960s. The German country was in economic chausse, and a leader began to play the different ethnic groups against one another. Bold lies were told over and over by the leader, Adolf Hitler. The longer the lies were told and the louder they were expressed, groups of people began to believe the lies. Violent demonstrations began to take place. The spin specialist of the time reinforced the lies with the knowledge that, if you repeat the lie long and loud enough, the general public will believe the lies to be truth and follow the lies as truth.
Does this remind anyone else of the similarities playing out today? Lies about stealing elections, lies about individuals and belittling of specific groups of people. Violence in our city streets by followers of the originators of the lies.
My history teacher quoted a philosopher, “Those who do not know and understand history are doomed to repeat history.” We fought a war to reinstate the truth and bring dignity to many people. Let us not forget history and blindly follow a false prophet interested in only himself, as he has proven in his unscrupulous dealing with his businesses, hiding behind the laws of our land to gain his own power and self-interest glory.
As one other recent wiseman said, “follow the money.” With the current United States president, it is too true, and you will find a trail of ruined partners, business associates and companies hired to work for and in his interest. He will use whatever means available for his further self-aggrandizement, let all others beware.
Gregory Glover
Frederick
At one time, I thought the U.S. Postal Service was the best in the world. You could drop a first-class letter in a mailbox going to a remote village in Alaska, or to a service person on Okinawa and expect the letter to arrive in a reasonable amount of time.
When I was in Vietnam in 1968-69, I received mail and packages from the East Coast usually in seven days.
Now the USPS level of service is unbelievably bad. Bills are received past the “pay by date,” involving late charges through no fault of the recipient.
We now use the USPS “tracking software” to track just where our mail is. My wife’s CVS/Caremark prescription order was “accepted” at the Wilkes Barre USPS Facility on Dec. 19. Then it began a real odyssey. On Dec. 22, it rolled around the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, facility. Then, on Dec. 27, it arrived at the District Heights, Maryland, facility. On Dec. 27, we were told: “In Transit, arriving late. Your package will arrive later than expected but is still on its way. It is currently in transit to the next facility.”
Guess what, as of Jan. 12, the package still has not arrived. Where it might be, who knows?
Some of this delay might be blamed on COVID, but the fact this package has bounced all around points to a grievous management problem. COVID or no COVID, the U.S. Postal Service is going downhill fast, and this requires perhaps severe corrective action.
And, do our elected officials care about the condition of the USPS? Apparently not!
Craig Gillis
New Market
I read the letter in the paper (“An open letter to the US Postal Service” on Jan. 4) about a package not being delivered and found it interesting. My question is why can the post office seem to deliver junk mail but cannot seem to deliver what the people need? For instance, bills so people can keep up with what is due or a notice of insurance or mortgage payment being due.
This is if we get mail at all. We have gone the past four or five days with no mail at all. If there is a problem with help, hire some people. Certainly there are enough people out of work.
Don’t blame everything on the pandemic. Our mail was messed up long before that. Maybe someone should do an official investigation.
Freeda Toms
Keymar
