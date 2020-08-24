Frederick County residents and visitors became much less safe recently. Sentencing was announced for the oldest of two brothers (ages 15 and 16, a.k.a. young men) who beat a 59-year-old man to death at the Frederick Fair.
The oldest brother received probation and a requirement he attend an anger management class. To catch you up, the younger of the two already confessed to manslaughter and was placed into a youth detention center to undergo behavioral modification. He will probably be rejoining society soon, assuming there is anything left to join. The incident started when the youths asked the victim for a dollar.
I raised a bunch of kids. I get it that they sometimes act in an impulsive manner. But these two were old enough and reckless enough and cruel enough to take a man’s life. As a community, we should be outraged by this hideous crime. We should be protesting in the streets and denouncing the violence that caused this man’s death. We should demand justice not just for him, but for all of us. If any of that happened, I missed it.
So why these sentences? Why are the two people who perpetrated this crime either already back among us or soon will be? Is this what Maryland law allows or even promotes? Is probation a suitable punishment and anger management class a suitable means of rehabilitation for this crime? If these sentences somehow contribute to the greater good, I am failing to see how.
In spite of what is produced daily on just about any television news channel or podcast you subscribe to, I believe that most people, including elected officials of all parties, are actually trying to do the right thing. But for those like me who occupy the center of the bell curve, it seems like the one thing our legal system is supposed to do, really the only thing government does that is of any importance, is to try and keep us safe. In this instance, I think the opposite happened.
The message to Maryland/Frederick County residents and visitors seems to be: All lives do not matter, or at least some matter more than others. The message to those old enough and indifferent enough to commit a violent crime in Maryland/Frederick County: Even if you are caught, you might be reprimanded but you might not be punished. As we are seeing in many cities across America right now, this approach leads to more and ever increasing violent crime.
I’ve been around Frederick County a long time, but I cannot remember a more shameful series of events. My condolences to Mr. Weed’s family for their tragic loss.
Mark Butt
Frederick
(2) comments
Amen to that, sir. Won’t be long until murder in MD is a misdemeanor.
Well written I would say this is certainly the feeling of the majority. We can only hope the voters remember Judge Solt at election time
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.