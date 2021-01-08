How timely for Mayor Michael O'Connor. Days before Alderman Roger Wilson's campaign announcement to run for mayor, Alderman Ben MacShane posted on Facebook unsubstantiated allegations of inappropriate engagement with the community against Mr. Wilson.
I realize politics is a tough business, but really — where is there any investigation or due process? Since when do ethical politicians publicly post unsubstantiated allegations damaging public servants such as Mr. Wilson?
Mr. Wilson has worked hard serving both Frederick County and now Frederick city. According to him, in his 20 years of public and private service, he has never had a harassment complaint filed against him.
The way these allegations were made are an embarrassment to our Frederick community. We are better than this. Let us have a fair, non-political investigation of the allegations with both Mr. Wilson and the alleged accusers deserving to be heard.
