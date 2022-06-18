The recently leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade is, in the minds of many, wrongly argued. As members of the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County, we believe Roe should remain law, as Justices Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch stated in their confirmation hearings, calling it precedent or “settled law.” Returning this decision to each state would be wrong, and would deny women the same treatment as men who would continue to have full autonomy over their bodies.
For nearly 50 years, all women — independents, Republicans and Democrats — have been able to obtain safe, legal abortions and make medical decisions for themselves without government intervention. On May 6, polling website FiveThirtyEight reported that polls have shown over 85% of Americans believe that abortion should not be illegal. Poor, young, and black and brown women will especially be impacted — physically, emotionall, and financially — in trying to obtain an abortion, and burdened by being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. Forced pregnancies are inhumane and should not become the norm across half of this country.
Maryland is a pro-choice state, as decided by referendum decades ago, and allows women to make their own medical decisions. We support making this a state constitutional right, and codifying this right nationally into law. Additionally, we urge all women to protect these rights by marching in the streets, speaking out, and voting for candidates who support a woman’s privacy and equal treatment under the law. This country cannot go backward by denying women the same rights under the Constitution as men, privacy regarding their bodies, and liberty to pursue their dreams.
Mari Lee
Frederick
Mari Lee, President of the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County, is writing on behalf of the WDL.
My wife and I would never have had an abortion, but we would not support those that refuse to allow abortions. If it is truly a murder, which some believe, it will be up to those that have the abortion to answer to; not the rest of us. For some reason this has become a political issue and it never should have been. Perhaps, it is because many of the far right Republicans are Evangelical Christians and they believe that even incest in rape are not good reasons for an abortion. When does life begin? Some say at inception, some say at birth. Which is right? I only know if we are going to not allow abortions we need to find a way to support and raise the unwanted child. Are Republicans willing to do that? No! They want to cut welfare and help for the unwanted child. How can anyone support Republicans knowing that?
Lots of times the aborted child was wanted but some critical part of the equation changed. Women can suffer from abortions, some at the time, some when they see the faces of later children. Some women suffer learning of an abortion another had when they are unsuccessfully trying to get pregnant or adopt. Abortion is often a more complicated solution than people suspect.
I am pro abortion (also pro death penalty), but it is killing. Abortion is not murder because it has been legal and should remain legal. I don't buy the constitutional argument though and don't believe it should be needed but for some (I would suggest dumb) Republicans trying to exert their religious beliefs over others.
This LTE is nothing more than a repeat of the lies the Democrats and pro-abortion folks have been putting out. Tell me Ms. Lee, do you support the attacks on pro-life organizations that have been taking place recently? You know, the fire bombings, the threats, and the vandalism. After Roe v. Wade is overturned, will you be joining up with your Jane's Revenge brethren to attack Supreme Court Justices, pro-life politicians, and pro-life churches? The violence that your side of the abortion equation is NOT condemning destroys any credibility you have as a "leader" in the local Democrat Party.
bhall, your peaceful pro-lifers have murdered in cold blood 17 doctors, attempted to murder 26 more, committed 42 bombings, 194 arsons and issued untold thousands of threats.
Get down on your knees and beg forgiveness for your people, bhall.
seven, and every one of those murders, attempted murders, bombings and arsons was roundly condemned by "my people". So, where are the condemnations from "your people" over the recent rash of arsons, vandalisms, and threats? Crickets.
[thumbup] Yes, true pro-lifers do not support victimizing others.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Why do you want to force people to have children they don't want? Are you willing to adopt the children and pay for all of their expenses? Are you for the government regulating every aspect of life?
You lose me when babies can be aborted up to birth. "Sensible" abortion laws are a must !
Show me where it says babies can be electively aborted up to birth in any State.
Mickey has never read Roe and has no idea what it means.
