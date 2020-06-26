On Page 5 of the June 19 edition of the Frederick News-Post, there was a heart wrenching story about a 69-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19. He lost 25 pounds, spent April incubated and barely conscious, and then spent weeks dealing with weaknesses in breathing, swallowing, and speaking.
On the same page, you featured a large photo of a woman strolling on Carroll Creek Linear Park — without a mask on her face or one visible around her neck or in her hand. Come on FNP, please do better than that. We have an administration not signing off on testing funds; an increase in cases in southern states (where northerners will be vacationing this summer); and a nation wherein a large number of people have a total disregard for the common good. The U.S. has 4.25 percent of the world's population and over one-third of the deaths. We are in an international public health crisis and everyone should wear a mask when in public. This is the decent thing to do.
Please encourage our citizenry to wear masks. And folks, save your rebuttals about people’s freedoms being trampled upon, etc. Everyone has either an elderly mom, dad, aunt, uncle, grandma, grandpa, great-grandma, great- grandpa, friend, etc. Wear a mask for them. We all need to do our part to conquer this pandemic.
