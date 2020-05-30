Today I read a letter from Ms. Carolann McConaughy from Mount Airy and had to reply. The point of her letter is that we all have an obligation to do what we can to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Good customers” should also mean good people. You don’t get to ignore common sense. If you went to a zoo a lot, would it be OK for you to climb into the cage with the lions? The small business owners are not the mask police. They are, for the most part, doing what any responsible citizen would do, so follow the rules. Ms. McConaughy is so completely correct! I am so happy to live in an area where most of the people are taking part in slowing the spread.
Please do not be stupid. Follow the rules when you’re out. Even with things slowly coming back, we all have to be careful.
Ken Berkowitz
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.