We are all essential.

Recent news reports have become increasingly difficult to read and hear. The rising number of cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus have caused much anxiety and grief for so many. As I was searching for some comfort a few days ago, I found myself with my dog, Charlie, standing in front of a very special tree just outside of the Frederick News-Post office. The tree was planted in the spring of 2015 as a sign of hope and healing.
That tree was planted and dedicated by my French students of Catoctin High School as a memorial to those killed in Paris during the attack on the Charlie Hebdo publishing offices. Twelve people were killed in that attack, and 11 were injured. The French were devastated and Je suis Charlie (I am Charlie) became the phrase of unity for free speech. The French planted an oak tree in Paris’ Luxembourg Gardens after the attacks of Sept. 11 as a sign of brotherhood and unity with the United States. My students wanted to reach out and support the French people.
The tree reminded me that today we are under attack by a virus and we need the unity of the people to overcome the attack. Those on the frontlines — the essential workers including our medical workers, first responders, scientists, our supermarket workers — are putting their lives on the line to save us. Medical experts and hospital workers plead with us online and on television to stay home and take precautions to slow the spread of the virus. In Maryland, we are fortunate to have a governor who is relying on information from experts as he works diligently to protect the people of our state.
In unity with our leaders and those on the front lines, I say I am essential/ Je suis essentielle. It is essential that I follow the guidelines; that I social distance and wear my mask. It is essential that I stay at home when there is a shelter-in-place order. It is essential that I listen to the experts. If we all unify, we can overcome this virus. Together we must make the right choices, and those choices are difficult, but this will end, and we will be stronger for it.
We are all essential.
Lois A. Jarman, member of the Frederick County Board of Education
Knoxville
