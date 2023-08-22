Cal Thomas recently wrote a column titled “The Founders warned us” (The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 4).
The column was about the shortcomings and pitfalls of a two-party system in our country.
Certain founders said political parties could be the most harmful potential development that would threaten our democracy. Factions could develop into powerful entities, causing deep divisions.
Thomas Jefferson said they were inevitable. He was correct.
In life, we are blessed with the freedom of choice. Within certain countries, we would not be allowed to openly exercise our freedom of choice.
But in America, we can. That ensures our freedom. That ensures our division.
Someone recently said that our country is divided worse than at any point in our history. The onslaught of the 24/7 media and information age certainly makes it feel that way. But we have always had periods of deep division.
My concern is we may be losing one powerful thread that bound us together: “One nation under God.”
But that, too, also is inevitable. We are freely given the choice to believe in God. Some do, some don’t.
So, the only true thing that binds us together is our love of our freedom and choice.
That being said, the freedom to believe is just as important as the freedom not to believe. I would not want my grandchildren educated in an environment that was counter to their beliefs. I am not alone.
Our public education system and curriculum is one of the most divisive issues in our country. We must find a way to coexist.
A federalized system seems to be one of the principle causes of division. Federal educational mandates from powerful factions.
For good reason, the founders said the federal government should make no laws (or mandates) interfering with our religious beliefs.
For good reason, education is supposed to be controlled by our local communities. We must seek to restore that freedom.
Personally the greatest choice I have made in life is the belief in God. In America, you are free to choose otherwise.
James Kline
Brunswick
We welcome your letters and columns!
Use the button below to send us your thoughts.
Remember:
A letter may be up to 400 words. A longer piece might be considered for an op-ed.
Strong preference goes to letters and op-eds about topics specific to Frederick County.
If you cite information we have not covered, provide specific evidence before we can publish it.
Letters should be signed by one person, who may write on behalf of an organization. A maximum of three names on a letter will be considered.
Letters must include your real name and hometown, which will be published.
(16) comments
Our great division is not about education and religion clashing. The Public School Systems of our Country teach the norms and beliefs of a vast majority of people in America, and religion has little to to with that. Our Public School Systems are for teaching all children, children of all the great variety of races and nationalities and cultures and lifestyles and the hundreds of things that make us different. And the Public School Systems teach that despite these differences we must get along, on some fundamental level we are the same and we must accept these superficial differences and be civil to one another. There cannot be prejudices based on race or differences in gender or sexual preferences that we are born with or differences in religious beliefs and cultural upbringing and other differences between nature and nurture. We are all 99.9% the same. The stages we go through growing up, crawl, walk and run are the same, and the way we reproduce is the same no matter what combination of differences we may possess. The great divide we experience as human beings is driven by the irrational perceived prejudices we impose on ourselves.
"Our public education system and curriculum is one of the most divisive issues in our country." Sure, because a bunch of conservative/religious nutjobs decided to stick their nose into business about which they know nothing, but pretend that they do.
👍👍👍
The original colonies were havens to competing religious sects, the Constitutional Convention reporting and history clearly shows the formation of a secular republic to allow all of them the same rights, without incorporating any of them as a state religion - a brilliant compromise to form a great republic. The lie and it is, that America is a country founded upon God is repeated often by those without any questioning or interest in the subject matter at hand. And with the intent of installing a theocracy as an alternative to a secular republic. The author has been repeatedly instructed on this subject, that he continues to offer these letters indicates someone who is a zealot.
An excellent analysis of that time is by Andrew Seidel, a constitutional lawyer.
"The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American"
https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/42193976
👍👍👍
For those of us who value our religious freedoms, I strongly urge you to support the non-profit organization Freedom From Religion Foundation. FFRF.org
I’ve been a member for years. They are remarkably effective. Most of their successes stem from writing letters to local governmental bodies that are imposing religion. The letters are polite, they educate the local officials about their constitutional responsibilities, and they point out the harm caused by government-imposed religion. Most of the time the local governments realize their errors and stop their illegal activities.
A school district in Texas this summer removed its unconstitutional religious dogma from its website with 90 minutes of hearing from FFRF.
I send them $20 per month. (I think membership is $40/year.). I regard it as some of the most effective charitable giving i engage in.
For people who take a keen interest in supporting our country’s service members, there is a similar organization called Military Religious Freedom Foundation.
We are freely given the choice to believe in God. Some do, some don’t.
Which god is that, jsk? Tha Abrahamic "god"? Hindu gods? Pastafarian god? The one I heard most in my life is dammit.
Your choice. Or not.
How is it freedom of choice when the electoral college is allowing minority rule?
"Under God" was added to the Pledge in 1954. The Pledge itself was not written until 1894. Seems awkward to indicate that this was part of the Framers' original intentions.
The original letter was about divisive political parties. Nice mental gymnastics to try to twist that to education. Of course there are factions in public education - conservative, liberal, non-partisan. But public education was not the focus of Cal Thomas's editorial. It's hard to categorize this LTE as a response to it. Rather, this is a stream of consciousness complaint fest.
Sorry, What is the point of this LTE, other than a thumbs up for the Pledge of Allegiance and for freedom of and from religion? And doesn't that "under God" insert go against freedom from religion?
How about replacing "under God" with "turbo boosted"?
I think the point was this: “My concern is we may be losing one powerful thread that bound us together: ‘One nation under God.” The author expressed a strongly held opinion. On the opinion page. 🤷🏻♀️
And I expressed my opinions here, in the comments section, so?
Dwasserba
But we are not: One Nation Under God....at least from my perspective( I am a non-believer) we are not....we are not even one nation under many gods...because no one has yet demonstrated that any gods exist in reality? but you are welcome to try and convince me.....also strongly held opinions can be dismissed if they have no basis in reality...One Nation Under God...has no basis in reality..does it?
Has anyone decided what one god we are under yet?..that is going to come back and bite you later. So you believers had better hurry-up and decide...as an Atheist I am constantly amazed at how many different gods and different ways you believers believe in gods...it is mind blowing and a tad trippy...to an Atheist.
we should not be bound to together as a nation based on a false premise, (god is a false premise)....that makes no logical sense. Perhaps if we all practiced a tad more critical thinking?
Why would you want to base your life on a false premise? What other things in your life do base on a false premise? Bet you can't name one....
If you start out with a false premise...god is a false premise...then anything after that is false...so we are not one nation under god...because god is a false premise..we should base our lives on true premises....right? Name me one true premise you base your life on...bet you name many.
We should be bound together as nation by a true premise...how about this for a true premise..,,Evil is what we wouldn't want to be done to ourselves.? Is it that not a true premise you could base your life on?
Let me know your thoughts? and we should take One Nation Under God..out of the pledge(remember it is a false premise)...and pretty soon we would stop needing to say the pledge because there would be no One Nation Under God...that we would need to pledge to....when we are in a public setting...we could say the prayer in our minds...like we are supposed to anyway.
our lives need to be based on true premises, don't you agree?
