This is in response to the Jan. 8 opinion pieces titled "The Holdout" regarding U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin holds the current administration in low regard. A multimillionaire has the power to push my 4-year-old off the economic cliff.
What is there to understand in reading the previous sentences?
I see a great divide in my country, and the divide is getting greater. I see American workers' families suffering and the U.S. Senate has within its power an ability to relieve this suffering. Why are they so against helping? Why is this important to us who live in Frederick County? Because this suffering is happening to us and our neighbors, that's why.
I will ask the senators who vote against the "common good" where their thought processes are originating. Certainly it is not from common decency. Certainly it isn't anything taught in the Bible, Torah, or Quran. It definitely isn't in the Constitution.
One side hates Biden. Why? I will try to enumerate.
Big Pharma has increased the price of 460 medicines in the past year. Why hasn't the Senate condemned this action? Instead a certain element (fascists?) hold up all relief destined to help us.
Why can't the Senate pass a $15-an-hour wage for all? Even at $15, that is still starvation wages.
Four meat packers control the meat industry and we wonder why prices are getting out of control. Where is my Congress?
Why can't Congress pass health care for all? Then workers could work multiple jobs and switch occupations and not have to worry about their family's health.
Why do people who live in Frederick County pay more taxes that 50 of the richest people in America? How did they earn millions of dollars when everyone else needed government assistance?
How in good conscience can anyone say that Jan. 6, 2021, wasn't a direct assault against democracy?
With the labor shortages abounding, why are we so anti-immigration?
Our health care providers in Frederick are begging us to wear masks, begging us to get vaccinated, telling us our hospital is on the brink of not being able to handle our sick, and we do not listen.
In so many ways we are denying our past history and think that it does not apply to us. Our forefathers are turning over in their graves.
My biggest concern is: What do these anti-democracy people, these anti-citizen politicians hope to attain by destroying the very foundation that supports their standard of living?
William Dolan
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.