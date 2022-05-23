Today, I must amplify my community’s demand to build our library in the Westside Regional Park, behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School. This is the best, most accessible location where the community already has a sense of belonging.
Like the thousands of mothers who live in West Frederick, I want what’s best for my children. But not all children in our county have access to what they need to succeed. That is why I’m running to represent County Council District 3.
Many West Frederick residents work multiple jobs to support our families and contribute to Frederick’s tax base. While we live in the most densely populated area, we do not have the public amenities common across the county.
It is exciting to see our city moving forward with a $7.5 million investment in a brand new West Frederick community center at Westside Regional Park. Now we’re just missing a county Library.
Imagine the possibilities from having a community center, playground, school and library all at one site. Parents can drop into a local meeting or take an ESL class next door to the school where they attend parent/teacher conferences and adjacent to fields where they watch their children play.
Instead, the county’s alternative plan at 800 Oak St. would put the library in an unfamiliar office building far from our schools and well outside this social epicenter.
At a recent West Frederick public hearing on this issue, residents forcefully testified. Many of them mothers, with children in hand, demanded equitable resources. Not scraps.
In response to these voices, one representative described us as “misinformed.” We are not misinformed. They are just not listening.
We are saying that the starting point should be what’s most convenient for the community, not what’s most convenient for public officials. We are the experts of our own families’ needs and have waited years for an overdue community center and library where we belong.
The community needs our officials working for all of us, not against each other. I’m not waiting until I’m elected. I am calling on the current county and city officials to come together now and do whatever it takes to get this done for our families.
Jazmin Di Cola
Frederick
