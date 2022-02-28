Suzanne Nossel’s op-ed (“The recent onslaught of book bans is a strategic part of wider attacks on our democracy”, Feb. 24) on “book bans” is at best misleading. While the term conjures up dark images of Nazis banning unapproved books, what is happening in most circumstances is a debate within school districts about the merits of including certain books in their curricula. Whatever merits books like “Beloved” or graphic novels like “Maus” may have, it is certainly reasonable for parents to question whether seventh and eighth grade students are mature enough to read content containing graphic imagery.
Nossel’s casual dismissal of opposition to critical race theory is a bit of gaslighting. She repeats the sentiment expressed in other quarters that CRT is not really undergirding school lesson plans, but there are many documented cases where it clearly is influencing the way children are being taught. CRT critics do not oppose children being taught “uncomfortable truths” but instead oppose an educational method that, among other things, teaches them they need to apologize for their supposed white privilege and to feel bad for racists ideas they don’t actually possess.
Do some state legislative proposals go too far? Certainly. But many of the most egregious examples are nothing more than “nutpicking” — taking one legislator’s extreme proposal that doesn’t have any chance of being enacted and pretending that it is a serious effort by the state. Otherwise, Nossel is merely complaining about democratic efforts to rein in extreme pedagogical tools that have no place in our classrooms.
Nossel bemoans the supposed threat to democracy, but we’re actually witnessing democracy in action. Two years of school closures and other restrictions have made parents take a closer look at what their children are being taught, and they have fought it at the ballot box. The educational establishment has brought this upon itself.
Paul Zummo
Braddock Heights
(2) comments
Mr. Zummo
She declares we are in a cultural war. There is no denying this. Typically she refers the opposition to being like Iran or Nazi Germany. Typical - if you do not agree with me you are a fascist . But you are right. We are seeing democracy in action and unfortunately - The educational establishment has brought this upon itself.
Dear confused Paul,
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the study of how racism has shaped public policy for centuries in America, taught as a post grad law class. The term has been hijacked to create a fictional cultural divide… it’s not being taught in any public school. It only exploits parents that haven’t been involved in their children’s studies over the years. They’re suddenly seeing something that’s not there. That’s what the term “gaslighting” means. I think you are more afraid of little Johnnie finding out grandma used the “N- word” like it was a form of flattery that she wanted to share with every Black person she met. 🤦♂️ That’s not CRT but I appreciate your fear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.