If you watched the EuroCup final, you noticed the players for England and Italy standing joyfully for their respective anthems. That is what should happen when you’re representing your country. But recently, USA hammer thrower Gwen Berry decided to protest (from the podium) during the anthem, taking the spotlight away from her teammates. Her actions were at best ill-timed and at worst disrespectful of her teammates and Americans in general.
Still, Gwen Berry and I have more in common than both being great athletes. We both believe it is time to retire our current national anthem.
The Star-Spangled Banner song does not have the same status as the star-spangled banner flag, the latter being a wonderfully conceived design that has remained largely unchanged since 1776. I love it. But the song? We can do better.
I understand Berry’s objections to a poem with lyrics (3rd verse; read them if you want) that appear to be racist and/or at least insensitive of the plight of black people and others in 1814. It doesn’t matter that we don’t usually sing the 3rd verse, the lyrics are there. Personally, I find the 1st verse overly militaristic.
Maryland My Maryland was recently (and thankfully) retired as state song. Do you care? Neither do I. The song’s whole Civil War era purpose was to divide Marylanders. You can ignore lyrics, but why? Attitudes evolve and so can songs.
“God Bless the USA” would be my choice. It makes people who are proud to be an American feel good and hopeful. The lyrics celebrate freedom and individual choice and recognize the great sacrifices made to preserve both. It’s not religious: we can individually decide who or what God is just like we do every day when we see our national motto on dollar bills and courthouse walls.
There will always be a bunch of people that hate the USA and are not thankful to be here. Gwen Berry may well not be proud to be an American, I don’t know. But the U.S.A. is the least racist, most free nation on our planet. We are a beacon of hope for the world, and I think we are better served by an anthem that celebrates America’s good and leaves the past to the past.
Mark Butt
Frederick
(3) comments
Everyone should wear blue lipstick.
I would pick "This land is your land" over that song about the USA sneezing.
Good column, Mark.
