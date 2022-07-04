As early voting begins in the coming days, voters are weighing whom they should support in the various primary races.
In the Democratic County Council primary race, the best option is becoming clear: Jessica Fitzwater. While the others are certainly honorable candidates, none match Jessica’s skill, integrity and courage for leadership.
It is critical that Frederick County does its best in replacing Jan Gardner. Anything less means that a weakness in the county leadership standards, to which we have become accustomed, will most likely will be to our detriment.
Jessica has been amazing in two terms on the County Council. She has been strong on issues protecting our safety, and great in problem solving; and most importantly, she listens. She listens with a strong sense of accountability and personal involvement, including the care of our children and the well-being of current residents as well as our growing population.
We can do no better.
Edward Burrell
Point of Rocks
(2) comments
In the Democratic County Council primary race, the best option is becoming clear: Jessica Fitzwater.
No doubt the writer possesses a medical marijuana card and uses it frequently. He believes Fitzwater is running for a council seat.
Strike the word NO from the headline and we are in total agreement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.