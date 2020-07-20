Every day, walking alongside the Potomac River on the C&O Canal in my hometown of Brunswick, I have the privilege of hearing the multitude of native birds and witnessing the abundant wildlife that lives in and beneath the tree canopy. As a college student, it’s comforting to know this experience will not change no matter the path my life will take.
Elsewhere in Frederick County, things are not so certain. Every year, our county loses over 400 acres of forest to development. We are losing the canopy that cleans the water entering our streams, cools our air in the face of climate change, provides habitat for animals and helps reduce flooding. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can build houses without this relentless deforestation of Frederick County.
That’s why I support two bills the Frederick County Council is considering. One would require developers to replace trees acre for acre during development. The other would change the zoning ordinance to require evaluation and protection of environmentally sensitive areas, including forests, before zoning reclassifications. This is just common sense.
My experience with nature is not unique. People across Frederick County find joy in spending time outside. We are blessed with a plethora of outdoor opportunities, most dependent on our forests. But trees are good not only for parks. They help our communities thrive as part of nature, not against it.
I hope the County Council will pass these bills to protect our beautiful forests. They will set a precedent for Frederick to keep nature intact while showing it’s possible to both grow our population and our forests.
Virginia Borda
Brunswick
Totally agree! Three cheers for County Executive Jan Gardner for introducing these bills. Let's hope the council passes them without amendments.
