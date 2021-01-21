Many of us who watched the insurrection at the Capitol were heartbroken. The siege against the sacred seat of our democracy, our Constitution made of stone and steel and flesh and voice, amounts to nothing short of an attempted coup.
This was the inevitable end to a demagogue who demands absolute loyalty, dehumanizes fellow citizens, gleefully invites violence, knowingly spreads lies and conspiracy theories, and disdains laws and ethics. Are we foolish enough to believe it could happen in D.C., and not here in Frederick? Despite the grotesque display of belligerence, Trump flags still fly across the county.
In October, the Frederick News-Post reported a Trump supporter allegedly left a note on a home threatening to hunt families down. The note claimed that the perpetrator had a list of homes supporting Joe Biden, promising violence: “We are the ones with those scary guns…the boogeymen coming in the night.”
Frederick Republican Delegate Daniel Cox, who has previously used hashtags in support of QAnon, and the Frederick Conservative Club proudly sponsored buses to the rally. From there, Delegate Cox even found time to tweet, “[Vice President Mike] Pence is a traitor.” Local resident Nicholas Rodean has already been identified after taking part in the insurrection, and thanks to the support from the local GOP, there are undoubtedly more to find.
I hope the county sheriff, the city police, and local businesses fully cooperate with federal and state authorities to identify members of our community who have taken part in this sedition. To the good and kind-hearted residents of Frederick, I call on you to denounce politicians who incite violence, and your neighbors, family, and friends who support it.
Delegate Cox must own the role he has played in fomenting this violence by refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and encouraging the hateful rhetoric and speech that led to this moment. He should resign, or else face censure or expulsion from the Assembly.
While we must ensure the safety of all Frederick residents, we are under no moral obligation to make insurrectionists feel welcome.
Those who contributed to the treasonous coup attempt should be denied service and accommodations in businesses across the county. Unwillingness to aggressively confront the protofascists in our community only emboldens them to act again.
