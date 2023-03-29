What on Earth is the Frederick Planning Commission thinking? ("Car wash approved along Golden Mile," The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 16":)
Do they ever even set foot (or car) on the Golden Mile? For some reason, they've decided to allow a car wash to be built on West Patrick Street.
Why why why? I can't think of one reason this is a good idea, but several reasons why not.
1) There are at least three other underused car washes within a mile to a mile and a half of this location. Two of them are less than half a mile.
2) No matter what pollution mitigation efforts are put into place on initial construction, ultimate oversight into their maintenance and effectiveness are minimal. If there are microfiber products used, there is no mitigation. These fibers are found in all waters and in the fish people eat.
3) The car wash site is within the 100-year floodplain. Approximately a mile to a mile and a half east of its projected location, in the flow direction, is an area that floods in severe rain. There are schools and businesses in this area that are adversely affected by any flooding.
4) This is the very last stand of trees of any kind along West Patrick Street.
If you agree, please help fight it. Please cite case number 202261904/22-NT-3265 and write to the Maryland Department of the Environment, attn. Melissa Knapp, 1800 Washington Blvd., Baltimore MD 21230, or email melissa.knapp@ maryland.gov, or call 410-537-3816, to encourage them to deny the Wetlands and Waterways Permits and the Water Quality Certification for this project.
