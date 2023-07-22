First, I'd like to say that my family subscribes to The Frederick News-Post.
I want to bring attention to something trivial. Every time the News-Post pops up on my online feed, one article may be well written with pertinent information, then there's always headlines like "Linganore home sells for $1.01 million."
That's not a home. That's a mini mansion status symbol that was sold.
So, in times when inflation is insanely high, and people are living in the woods behind my house, under overpasses, or forced to live five people to a hotel room, was this run for the real estate agent or for the millionaire to get their flowers?
This is Frederick, Maryland, where I doubt a majority of the people make $50,000 to $70,000 a year or even have $10,000 in a savings account for emergencies.
No offense, but these articles appeal for a very select few individuals and only make the vast majority of others resent those who it appeals to.
