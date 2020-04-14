Earlier in this virus problem, I saw articles debating the choice: stay at home or get back to work and perhaps lose our older “Boomer” generation. I saw it as a false choice, since many under 50 were also getting very ill.
And I was 5 years old when the Boomer generation arrived. If they’ve got to go to save the economy, what would become of me?
Now, I see older people as an asset. Most have fixed incomes and can still pay bills, order food from grocery stores and take-out and still contribute to churches, charities and where there is need.
Older Americans are an economic force. They have experienced disasters. I lived through WWII, I was in Vietnam in 1975 when it was lost, and left in April on the last scheduled flight. I saw events in Vietnam collapse when what we expected to take years to fall apart was done in weeks.
But we kept our heads and survived. We can do that now.
Older Americans can lead the way.
Gary Masters
Frederick
(1) comment
I understand your point, but the President needs to get the economy revving again so he has an accomplishment to run on in November. He's willing to risk it, why aren't you? I really think you're being a little self-centered here. (just kidding.)
