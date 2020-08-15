We live in a society of very selfish people.
A society that is so focused on their rights being infringed upon that they lose sight of the lives being lost so much so that they have to convince themselves that this pandemic is a hoax so they can justify their behavior.
It is so shameful and embarrassing that this country, with all its money and resources, has more deaths and infections than some of the third-world countries. It’s sad and shameful.
Linda Shern
Frederick
(5) comments
In Maryland I think it’s more of a shellfish society.
Half the people you meet on an average day are below average intelligence. The selfish are likely dwelling on the low end of the bell curve....gullible to propaganda and myth.
@Greg F
Sad, but true.
Spoken like a true self-centered selfish leftist elitist.
We live in a world where humans have thrived primarily through collectivism, but for some strange reason (read as propaganda) we believe can be improved by individualism.
