I, like so many of my fellow citizens of all races and ethnicities am deeply saddened, angered and disturbed by the brutal and senseless murder of George Floyd. This should never happen to anyone at any time, for any reason. This brutality must come to an end now.
We have been listening with great attention about what can be done to bring these senseless murders to an end. Some say better education, some say better training of the police force, some say recognizing and acknowledging that white privilege is alive and well in America.
To all of these I say yes, and more. This injustice is systemic and deeply ingrained in our society. It is a multi-dimensional problem that will require multi-dimensional solutions. We do need a better and more inclusive education curriculum in our schools, candidates to the police forces need to be more thoroughly vetted and those that are accepted need to be better trained in racial and ethnic sensitivity.
All police officers need better training in proper use of force. On the individual and citizen level, there are many things we can and must do. First, all white people must acknowledge the uncomfortable truth of white privilege. It is real and palpable.
We all must make a commitment to vote for the candidates we feel will work the hardest for equal justice for all. And, once those candidates take office, we must hold their feet to the fire. Too often, politicians run on promises of change to come, and once elected, do not do the hard work to effect the necessary change. These are just a few examples of necessary action.
There are so many more. I am proud to stand with my African American brothers and sisters in this battle. However, it is not enough. We need to continue to demand change in this country and not back down until change happens. This will not happen merely by marching in the streets and it will not happen overnight. And to all of my white brothers and sisters, change cannot happen without you on the front lines. Which side of history do you want to be on?
Catherine Guzauskas
Frederick
(1) comment
Catherine, to make sure that our Sheriff's Department is truly racial sensitive we do need to make sure that they get the training, but what do you do with a Sheriff that judges rule that he has not given adequate training and who turns in money meant for training.
