It was in early March that the residents of the independent living community where I live in Frederick were assembled and told by the director that are lives would be very different for awhile.
Most of us had heard about the epidemic, which started in China, had arrived on our shores and was extremely dangerous. In plain English, we listened carefully to the new regulations that we had to follow because our health, indeed our lives depended on adhering to these new protocols. These included wearing masks, staying in our apartments, receiving our meals and mail via delivery to our doors, and leaving the building only when necessary and returning via the front door where our temperature would be taken.
It seemed like a scene in a very bad science fiction movie and, as it turned out, it proved to be an experience which none of we, seniors, ever expected. In the next months, everyone committed to following what we knew were excellent regulations, with the result that no one here contracted the virus. I was extremely fortunate to have a telephone “buddy.”
Every morning, at a specified time, we spoke on the telephone, checking in to make certain that everything was copasetic, and those calls literally saved my sanity. It would be difficult for me to describe how this remarkable woman, with her humor and extremely happy countenance helped me through the pandemic. We have a closed circuit television station, and we received communications and news via that. Most of us stayed put unless we had important physician visits, and we were able to order important staples which would be delivered to our door.
Yes, it was a difficult time, but we survived because the “esprit de corps” was exceptional here and kudos go to all of the staff who made this worrisome time easier for all of the residents.
Now, however, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, has cautioned us that the next three months might be worse than what we experienced in past months. None of us expected such a warning, and it is hard to imagine that more people in this country, indeed in the state of Maryland, will become sick or succumb to COVID-19.
Everywhere I go in Frederick, and I have only traveled in my ZIP code to physicians and grocery stores, people have adhered to the protocols of wearing masks and social distancing. In my wonderful community, our activities have resumed but with smaller groups and we still wear our masks. Our closed circuit TV has increased in programming and we can have visitors who are tested as they enter the building. The exceptional staff has prepared to make the holidays as happy as they can be during this epidemic which has affected so many of our population. The city of Frederick has done a good job and I am certain that any new restrictions will be followed explicitly.
We, the citizens must continue our vigilance and take care of one another. And, some appropriate prayers, regardless of where they are said, will help all of us.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
