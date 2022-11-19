About a month after President Richard Nixon resigned, I read a 112-page book of collected lectures called “The Real World of Democracy.” Its main point was that just about any regime can paint itself “democratic.” For instance, author/professor C.B. Macpherson points out how, by purporting to provide what the masses wanted and/or needed, even the USSR was wont to do so.

Small world. Nearly a half-century later, in February, 2021, one of this country’s two major parties built and bowed to a gilded, colossal idol of Donald Trump. One could imagine its star-tipped wand finding Trump the votes to retroactively defeat Joe Biden ... while magically keeping our democracy intact.

