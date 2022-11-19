About a month after President Richard Nixon resigned, I read a 112-page book of collected lectures called “The Real World of Democracy.” Its main point was that just about any regime can paint itself “democratic.” For instance, author/professor C.B. Macpherson points out how, by purporting to provide what the masses wanted and/or needed, even the USSR was wont to do so.
Small world. Nearly a half-century later, in February, 2021, one of this country’s two major parties built and bowed to a gilded, colossal idol of Donald Trump. One could imagine its star-tipped wand finding Trump the votes to retroactively defeat Joe Biden ... while magically keeping our democracy intact.
On we go. As these words are penned, polls teem. Meanwhile, Salon presents the awkwardly titled (but otherwise lucid) article titled “Former GOP chair Michael Steele: Democrats are ‘inept’ [at seeking office], media are ‘hypocrites and liars.’”
For all that titular typhoon, interviewer Dean Obeidallah’s key query to Steele is simple enough. Namely, “What does the Republican Party stand for?”
To the ex-Maryland lieutenant governor, the answer comes easily: “Whatever Donald Trump stands for.”
If that sounds harsh or trite, let’s recall that the platform of the party Steele once helmed now comprises growth, goodness and Trump — period. Worse, the Republican National Committee whitewashes the Trump troop’s Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege as “legitimate political discourse.”
Even in the Nixon era, pachyderms proudly pegged themselves “the Party of Lincoln.” No more. The News-Post’s Election Day cartoon (by Dave Granlund) shows an animated Mount Rushmore waxing oracular over the nation’s future. The four monolithic mugs urge us not to take democracy for “GRANITE;” that last punning, urgent word goes to Honest Abe himself.
Whatever Macpherson, Trump, Trump’s one-time would-be “best friend,” Vladimir Putin, or anyone else might say, let’s pray we’ll always be able to honor and defend America’s vote-legitimized governance. And that, especially with Thanksgiving Day coming up, we shall have much for which to give thanks.
