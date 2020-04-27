The world as we knew it has turned upside down. The coronavirus has made government officials do things they would never have thought of doing just months ago. Case in point, governors and mayors have shuttered most business activity knowing full well that people will suffer and that their local economies will take a huge hit; tax revenues will plummet.
But desperate times require desperate action. We have seen a variety of stimulus measures come out of the U.S. Congress, state houses and city halls with unprecedented bipartisan support. That is amazing considering the deep division between parties over the last decade or so. It must have been extremely hard to vote for direct government payments, truly an anathema for conservatives. But, in the face of total economic collapse, it was necessary. And at some point, lawmakers will be called on to raise taxes. Also, an anathema to conservatives. One possible way to do that is to impose a windfall tax on certain businesses that have seen unprecedented grown in demand/revenue during this emergency.
After a rocky start, most officials heeded the advice of experts and took painful action to prioritize human health over economic health. Again, an amazing turnaround given the recent past. Just let us hope the governors stay the course.
And finally, let us not overlook the amazing things ordinary people have done; things we never imagined we would be asked to do a short while ago. I salute everyone whose work is essential for soldiering on in difficult circumstances. I find compliance with stay-at-home and social distancing directives has been quite good. From all accounts, there has been an uptick in volunteering, giving and simple neighborliness. Well done. Keep it up.
