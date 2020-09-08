The year 2020 has brought about many unknowns and new changes to everyday life. Covid-19 has brought a path of destruction that no one knows exactly how to combat, yet many of the world’s leaders, as well as local leaders, have stepped up to take action. The prevention of the spread of the disease should be on the top of everyone’s list but that doesn’t mean we can turn a blind eye to other issues that are just as important long term.
The climate crisis is one of these issues that cannot be forgotten during this time. HR 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was introduced in the House in January 2019. The bill supports a fee for carbon emissions that then returns to the citizens through a dividend. The bill would encourage industries and companies to gradually move towards cleaner forms of energy which is key in reducing the impacts of climate change.
Anna Scott Myers
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.