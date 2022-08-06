I reference Joseph Scrandis’ letter published in The Frederick News-Post on Aug. 1, 2022 (Page A9). Mr. Scrandis is right on. In November, we must vote the socialist Democrats out of office. All of them. They, led by Mr. Joe Biden and his 39% approval rating, are ruining our country. Every American citizen is being hit hard by the scandalous decisions made by the Democrats. Even Joe Manchin, a U.S. senator from West Virginia, has caved to Mr. Biden and now supports the un-American socialists’ agenda. We are now in a recession, and the Democrats’ current actions to address it include raising taxes. This goes against our history, which has proved the need for taxes to be lowered in a recession.
Actions enacted by Mr. Biden since his taking office have hurt America. It began on his first day in office, when he ended the energy independence obtained by Donald Trump. The result is the price of gasoline going to $5 a gallon in some states. The socialists now point to the decrease in the price of gasoline to approximately $4.50 a gallon as a win. Who are they kidding? That is still $2 a gallon higher than when Mr. Biden took office. Every American is also experiencing the unprecedented rise in prices at the grocery store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.