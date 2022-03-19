As I sit here and ponder what is happening in our Middletown schools — and most likely in other county schools — I can’t help but compare those feelings to my thoughts as an art teacher when Gov. Thomas Johnson High School opened in 1966. We welcomed all the students transferred from Frederick High School and those who came from other schools. It proved to be a successful transfer of many students from the city and rural populations. Since we didn’t have social media platforms at that time, we dealt with students who were sensitive to racial issues. We opened our hearts and minds to make it work for each student, making sure each one was given a fair and equal place in all classrooms.
We had Parent Teacher Student Associations (maybe called Parent Teacher Associations at that time) and some personal contact with parents as needed. This is where I feel a need to make that a priority for many schools today. It is extremely important to begin an initiative for parents. I also remember how hard it was to have parents show up to local meetings at schools. Are we forgetting that, today, social media could be the answer in addressing racial and all school matters with parents? Yes, you say no one shows up for meetings. It’s probably time to support PTSAs to address these problems that most likely start at home or by peer pressure.
Why not use social media and allow PTSAs to have passion in what they were initially asked to do: inform all parents? I see many possibilities. Since almost all parents now have computers at home, why not open online meetings to address needs to help parents understand curriculum and school issues? If this has not already been initiated, I see sending out online newsletters and other materials as ways to assist all parents in helping them learn schools’ contribution to your children’s education. Educate ... reinforce … learn … to begin the conversation.
As an example, being an art supervisor for FCPS, I initiated a proposal with the Maryland State Department of Education’s state art supervisors to make a video on what art education means for parents. After completion, this video was distributed to all state school PTSAs to view with parents. This educational film explained to parents what, when and how art is being taught in all grade levels.
I totally agree with school board member Jay Mason. Most likely, hatred can start at home, sometimes in schools. As a teacher from the ancient ages, I addressed hatred by opening my art room and managed it likewise with respect and dignity to all. This is something all parents of Middletown and Frederick County must be asked to act upon and allow our schools to illustrate how racial issues can be addressed together. Ask your PTSA president and board members to consider some actions. Let’s do all we can, each one together.
Carroll Kehne
Middletown
