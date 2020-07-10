While we are in the midst of such wonderful and long-awaited change, let's talk about replacing the U.S. national anthem.
I vote for "This Land Is Your Land" as it's inclusive and celebrates the country and all of its people, including the people who were here before we "patriots" arrived.
Start here and get the ball rolling. Now's the time for change.
