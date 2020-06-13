Now is the time to critically evaluate FCPS’s distance learning experiment. For many families, the experiment was rocky. This is especially true for students with more complex course loads and educational needs. Ironically, for some families, the biggest success of distance learning was the opportunity to try a different educational option, homeschooling, with support from FCPS teachers.
Many expressed concerns about distance learning at the outset, with the distribution of instructional technology. There seemed to be little plan to figure out how many Chromebooks and hotspots families needed, to distribute them safely, or to ensure they worked at home. There was also no way to ensure that the costly online learning platform, Schoology, worked when it was needed most. While data on system outages improved slowly over time, the technology has been unreliable and unwieldy for many teachers and students.
More troublingly, FCPS data from the early weeks of distance learning showed less than 10 percent of students were accessing school online. FCPS has recently compiled superficial data to share with the state (but not the community) on overall engagement. To evaluate distance learning, we need details about how effectively students engaged online. This is a matter of educational access and equity.
Other regional school systems made innovative use of other methods (including older methods) to help teachers and students connect meaningfully. It’s important to ask, as others have, why there was no plan to better support teachers and students in Frederick County. It’s also important to see a plan moving forward.
FCPS has called the school system’s patchwork efforts “continuity of learning” rather than “continuity of instruction.” This places disproportionate burden on struggling parents and students and downplays the obligations owed to teachers.
We can and should applaud the flexibility and commitment that teachers, school-based administrators, and families showed during this crisis while asking FCPS do more to support them.
The issues we face were foreseeable. As others have pointed out, administrators, parents, and teachers have urged FCPS to make detailed, resilient emergency plans for years. But seeing a problem is different than planning to respond effectively. Instead of planning, FCPS leaders spent many weeks waiting for direction from the state and hoping for a miracle. Neither came.
We need to act with urgency to address the issues with distance learning. While 2020 was, in some ways, a lost year for many FCPS students (especially high school seniors), we can start planning now to do better next year. Parents, teachers, and students should have central voices in planning.
Michael Doerrer
Frederick
Michael Doerrer is a past director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools.
Log In
