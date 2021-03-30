Our country has been marred by gun violence. Time and time again, people have been able to purchase guns to commit mass murder. We must act now.
Silence people like Senator Ted Cruz, who does nothing but sew division among Americans and bolster the NRA gangsters. Senator Cardin, Senator Van Hollen, Rep. Raskin must pass restrictive gun laws and reinstate the assault weapons ban.
As President Biden said, “This is not and should not be a partisan issue — it is an American issue.” Our elected officials must publicly show their support for these regulations and help to quickly get them passed in Congress. Our lives and our children’s lives depend on it.
Gregg Damanti
New Market
