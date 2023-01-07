We are showered daily in the media with examples of the havoc that illicit “drug use” and mental disorders are wreaking, regardless of race, age, and economic status. Mental health and illicit drug use are one of the factors driving the huge increase in violence that we are experiencing.
Although it may be hard to admit, in spite of the hard work by many well-intentioned people, what we are, and have been doing, for decades, is just not working.
Overdose deaths have doubled over the last decade. There are now about 105,000 per year. There is one overdose death every 5 minutes — almost 300 per day.
For a bit of perspective, one can imagine the national priority that would be given if airline crashes were to occur every day, killing 300 people. There would be an “all-in” effort to address it immediately.
Not so with mental health and illicit drug use.
We need to communicate to our leaders in all segments of our country that we expect near-term effective action commensurate with the severity of these problems.
What action? Significantly more emphasis on prevention and education before the problem and harm occurs, not just after.
Currently, there is a disparate amount of money to be, and is being, made in treatment, criminal justice and research, as opposed to prevention and education. This is a part of the problem with respect to priorities.
Good intentions, candlelight walks, and additional research are appropriate, but, by themselves, will not solve the problem. We need results-oriented action now.
