Like most Republicans, I am hoping for our party to make gains in the general election this fall. But first, we must vote in the primary to choose candidates to run against our Democrat opponents. For Republican candidates to have any hope of prevailing in the general election, they must be moderate, not right-wing.
Though I am a Republican, I vote for the candidate I think will best serve the citizens, regardless of party. If the primary produces candidates who are not moderate, not only will they not attract Democrat voters (and there are more Democrat voters than Republican voters), but some Republicans such as myself would seriously have to consider whom to vote for.
So, if you are a Republican and want your party to succeed this fall, do two things:
1) Vote in the primary, and
2) Choose moderate candidates who will have a chance of winning in the general election.
Judy Burdette
Keymar
