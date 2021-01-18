Seeing the horrific scene of the failed coup at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, I feel compelled to use President Trump's words of four years ago when referring to Hillary Clinton: "Lock him up." "Lock him up." "Lock him up."
What happened was disgraceful to our democracy.
(2) comments
I am constantly amazed that anyone would support or vote for Trump. There's something lacking in the minds of those who do. And it's not a matter of education as many are well educated. Their valuesare lacking and many fail to live up to their religious beliefs, in spite of going to church and spouting bible sections. They are sick!
Agreed.
