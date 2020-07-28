Frederick County, and in particular the Frederick County Board of Education, will soon make a major decision that will affect our entire community. The decision is how we proceed with the important process of educating our children. We have come a long way in successfully containing the COVID-19 infection rate to a level that has permitted us to begin to open up many segments of our community. We do not want to turn back.
Many states that previously had a relatively good record of managing the pandemic, as Frederick County now does, are now seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 infections. Admittedly, these did not result from reopening schools too soon, but did result from severely underestimating the future detrimental effects of the decisions they were making.
It is not an easy decision and there is no golden path down which we can travel. It boils down to a question of how we protect the health and safety of large segments of our community, including our children, while resuming their education.
In addition to the health and safety of the children, sending them physically back into our schools may institute a new path for spreading the infection to much larger segments of our community. One example, hundreds of the school systems employees are elderly, especially bus drivers, maintenance, and food preparation staff that would be at high increased risk for themselves, and then going home and spreading the infection to their families, children and throughout the community.
Full virtual learning is the most prudent path for the time being. However, the lack of available child care for parents whose children, either full or part time, would be undertaking virtual learning, is a serious problem. Without adequate child care, at least for those with pre-teen children, one of the parents would need to stay at home. This could jeopardize their jobs, family income, and the economy in general.
One option that could ameliorate that problem: A large percentage of one, or both, parents who work outside the home, do so Monday through Friday. Therefore, consider Saturday, and part of Sunday, as major time-periods for virtual learning to substitute for some of the weekday times when many parents normally work. This would also entail adjusting the school staff time off to different days, thus sharing with the parents, the necessary modifications to normal work-week schedules.
With a cooperative community spirit we will get through this together.
(1) comment
Mr. Werner,
Well written and to the point.
"With a cooperative community spirit we will get through this together" I share your optimism. Great line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.