Rick Blatchford’s call for a return to “domestic tranquility” is laudable but likely not a sincere sentiment as he dedicates most of his letter, printed in the Sept. 10-11 edition of The Frederick News-Post (Page D2), to complaining about singular comments made by Democrats he finds that were disrespectful or hateful.

Mr. Blatchford cites comments made by former President Barach Obama, Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden that, I repeat, were singular in nature and not a repeated diatribe the public frequently endured during former President Donald Trump’s administration. It continues today. Mr. Blatchford innocently claims “before anyone gets indignant, I’m fully aware of the disrespectful traits of Biden’s predecessor.” And there’s the rub ... being “fully aware” of any distasteful action or statement and not condemning it, calling it out or standing up against it is essentially condoning that activity.

Tags

(1) comment

threecents
threecents

"Fascism, which is defined as a far-right, authoritarian, ultra-nationalist, political ideology, certainly sounds like it applies to the MAGA acolytes who stormed the capital or are election deniers and promote disinformation or are engaged in restricting access to voting, to name a few." It is what it is - whether you prefer to call it fascism, semi-fascism, or deplorable.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription