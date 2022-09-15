Rick Blatchford’s call for a return to “domestic tranquility” is laudable but likely not a sincere sentiment as he dedicates most of his letter, printed in the Sept. 10-11 edition of The Frederick News-Post (Page D2), to complaining about singular comments made by Democrats he finds that were disrespectful or hateful.
Mr. Blatchford cites comments made by former President Barach Obama, Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden that, I repeat, were singular in nature and not a repeated diatribe the public frequently endured during former President Donald Trump’s administration. It continues today. Mr. Blatchford innocently claims “before anyone gets indignant, I’m fully aware of the disrespectful traits of Biden’s predecessor.” And there’s the rub ... being “fully aware” of any distasteful action or statement and not condemning it, calling it out or standing up against it is essentially condoning that activity.
Apparently, “inciting” someone to argue with nonsupporters and “get in their face” as urged by Obama is unequivocally worse than Trump’s stating “I’d like to punch him in the face” when commenting about a protester at a rally. Evidently, it was acceptable for Biden’s predecessor to make countless derogatory statements, but any insinuation by President Biden that “extreme MAGA philosophy” is “like semi-fascism” is out of bounds. Fascism, which is defined as a far-right, authoritarian, ultra-nationalist, political ideology, certainly sounds like it applies to the MAGA acolytes who stormed the capital or are election deniers and promote disinformation or are engaged in restricting access to voting, to name a few.
I may be mistaken (it wouldn’t be the first time), but I believe President Biden’s comments were not intended to demean Republicans as they were to incite Republicans to reclaim their party and redirect it away from the current authoritarian platform. This course correction would be encouraging to this former Republican who is now an independent.
The freedoms and democracy we treasure in this great country are only viable with a healthy political plurality. Blind submission by members of either party is as great of a threat to our country as could arise from any foreign adversary. The domestic tranquility that Mr. Blatchford is searching for is more likely achieved if we follow Martin Luther King Jr.’s words: We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.
"Fascism, which is defined as a far-right, authoritarian, ultra-nationalist, political ideology, certainly sounds like it applies to the MAGA acolytes who stormed the capital or are election deniers and promote disinformation or are engaged in restricting access to voting, to name a few." It is what it is - whether you prefer to call it fascism, semi-fascism, or deplorable.
