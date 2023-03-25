After new LED automotive headlights were allowed on the market, some drivers could see better, but other traffic participants are in greater danger.
This includes drivers of older compact vehicles with halogen lights, but also cyclists, pedestrians and animals. A driver can be blinded by another car, then hit a pedestrian.
A vehicle with powerful lights inevitably blinds the driver in the opposing lane, while the driver angles their vehicle to prepare for a left turn on a narrow street.
Many LED drive circuits flash LEDs at a high frequency that may create visual interference effects similar to binaural beats.
Remember how car wheels spin backwards in movies due to the strobe effect? Headlights and streetlights that blink at similar frequencies may alter depth perception and lead to misjudgment of traffic speed.
Blinding headlights inevitably push more people to purchase larger, taller, more massive vehicles that place the driver higher than the level of the lights of other vehicles.
It becomes increasingly safer to have higher mounted, more powerful headlights, so the driver’s pupils receive more reflecting light and are more adjusted to the dazzle. A big vehicle also protects its occupants during a crash that may be caused by a driver who was blinded by that vehicle.
Sales of vehicles with powerful lights fuel an arms race in which people with means increasingly buy themselves and their loved ones more safety at the expense of other living things.
The ultimate losers of the arms race are pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users, playing children and those using alternative modes of transportation, as well as wild and domestic animals who may freeze in place when bright light shines in their eyes.
This new threat exacerbates the “free country” problem when people have to drive with the fear of being run over by cars.
I propose a solution to the arms race — a tax for oversized noncommercial vehicles. It will be based on their danger to other potential road users who also want to exercise their right to travel without having to participate in this doctrine of assured mutual destruction in the narrow threads of public space left for mobility.
It concerns me that the public accepted this change, seemingly without major protest. I am surprised by how little coverage this problem has received in the media.
I hope to see more investigations of road accidents, studies on the safety of LED headlights to other road users, and more standardization and enforcement to protect them.
