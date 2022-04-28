Kudos to the News-Post and Christina Martinkosky for the April 25 article on Frederick’s John Hanson, first president of the original United States government under the Articles of Confederation, reminding us of President Hanson’s key roles in the nation’s founding. With their Preservation Matters column, Ms. Martinkosky and her colleague, Lisa Murphy, provide a welcome treat of important local history to News-Post readers.
I would like to offer a few corrections to the John Hanson article.
John Hanson served as a Maryland delegate to the Second Continental Congress but never as its president. When the Second Continental Congress dissolved, the next day, Nov. 5, 1781, the United States in Congress Assembled, the nation’s first government, came into being, and as its first act, it elected John Hanson as president.
He was born at Mulberry Grove, the Hanson ancestral estate in Charles County on April 14, 1715, not 1721. The latter is a long-festering error still uncorrected in some sources.
The statue in the county courthouse courtyard is the John Hanson National Memorial dedicated in 2015 and funded by equal parts from state legislation and private donations, mostly local.
I was especially gratified to see John and Jane Hanson’s son-in-law, Dr. Philip Thomas, a forgotten Revolution-era hero, mentioned in the article. An unnoted accomplishment is that in 1799, Dr. Thomas co-founded what today is known as the Maryland Medical Society. Dr. Thomas is buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery beside the Jane Hanson National Memorial, which honors the nation’s first First Lady, President Hanson’s wife.
Finally, Hanson’s gun-lock factory mentioned in the article is today’s Sky Stage in downtown Frederick. The building was constructed in 1762 by the Swiss immigrant Andrew Michael as Western Maryland’s first large foundry. John Hanson bought the foundry in July of 1776 to manufacture war materiel.
PETER MICHAEL HANSON
Adamstown
Peter Hanson Michael is the president of the John Hanson Memorial Association and author of “Remembering John Hanson: A Biography of the First President of the Original United States Government.”
