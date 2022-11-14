I had the pleasure of attending a performance of the Air Force Band at the Weinberg Center Thursday night. After the acknowledgement of veterans, a Vietnam veteran shook my hand and said, “welcome home.” It didn’t register immediately, but later I realized the significance of that gesture. Any Vietnam Era vet will tell you we were spit on, had things thrown at us, and various other hateful things done when we returned home. The gentleman reminded me that it’s never too late to say welcome home. So, the next time you see a Vietnam Era vet, say “welcome home, and thank you for your service.” You might just help heal some painful memories.
Harold Fogle
