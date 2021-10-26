For decades, we’ve preached to workers that “if you don’t like your job, quit” and watched as tens of millions suffered in jobs with horrible conditions, low pay, and customer abuse. It’s a welcome sight to finally see American workers resigning in search of better opportunities.
However, it’s all too common to hear those frustrated at the present labor market say that people, somehow, “don’t want to work.” On the contrary, I’ve found that Americans of all ages and political stripes are eager to work — just not in jobs that demand too much in exchange for far too little.
It’s not just about pay, either.
The new labor market reality requires new ways of thinking. It’s not enough to offer a 3-4 percent pay bump and move on. We need genuinely better workplaces, more manageable workloads, and managers who understand that hybrid and remote work are here to stay.
After all, this is capitalism, right? Every single resignation is an exciting step towards a better future for every American. I can’t wait to see where we end up once the dust settles.
Camden Raynor
Middletown
